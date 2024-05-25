On the Record: May 25, 2024

Assault

• Jaxon R. Chaffee, 31, of Seaside, was arraigned on Wednesday for assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and menacing.

Attempting to elude

• Lacey S. Chupp, 34, of Seaside, was arraigned on Thursday for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, attempting to assault a police officer and resisting arrest.

Reckless endangerment

• Serena M. Stephens, 34, of Gearhart, was arraigned on Thursday for recklessly endangering another person, menacing, coercion and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.