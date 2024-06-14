Record high temperatures set across New Mexico Thursday

Record high temperatures have been broken across New Mexico Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday will help to briefly cool off high temperatures.

It was an extremely hot day across New Mexico with high temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s. Record high temperatures were also broken, including in Albuquerque with a high of 101° so far today – our hottest day so far this year as well. A few spotty showers are sticking around tonight in western New Mexico as a storm approaches the state.

Rain showers will move into far western New Mexico Friday morning as a storm system begins moving into the state. Showers and storms will spread across the state from west to east through Friday morning and into the afternoon, with scattered showers and storms across most of the state by the mid afternoon hours. The rain and cloud cover will help to keep temperatures as much as 20° cooler Friday afternoon. A few rounds of isolated storms are likely in the Albuquerque Metro from early Friday afternoon through Friday night. Drier air moves in Friday night from the west, but a few showers may linger in eastern New Mexico through early Saturday morning.

Temperatures rebound again this weekend, with the hottest day on Sunday. We won’t be breaking any record high temperatures, but it will again be a very hot and sunny afternoon. Winds will pick up on Monday across the state, with southwest gusts as high as 25 to 45 mph. Temperatures will cool off a couple degrees into the middle of next week, but it is still going to be hot. There are signs of a monsoon like pattern setting up late next week that could bring scattered showers and storms each afternoon starting next Thursday, but temperatures will stay hot.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.