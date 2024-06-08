Record high temperatures expected in Central Florida on Saturday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/7-AM-WX-SENTINEL-060824.mp4

Record high temperatures are expected in Central Florida on Saturday and throughout the weekend, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

Covey said Leesburg and Sanford could reach record highs today, with temperatures that have been standing since 1985. Leesburg could reach 97 degrees and Sanford could reach 98 degrees.

A very hot afternoon is expected for all of Central Florida, Covey said, with a 30% chance of isolated showers this afternoon.

The high today will be 97 degrees and the low will be 75 degrees.