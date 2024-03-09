Record heat before scattered storms

It’s going to be a warm one today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said record heat is possible.

Orlando should hit 89 degrees, which would tie our record back in 1905.

It’s mostly cloudy and dry until late tonight.

A front will move across Central Florida, bringing scattered showers and isolated storms from northwest to southeast.

It will start around 10 p.m. in Marion County and exit Brevard County by 10 a.m. Sunday

Outside of the morning, with exiting showers on Sunday, it will be dry.

Partly cloudy with highs returning to seasonal levels, mid-to upper 70s.

