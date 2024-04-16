Record heat may scorch SC Midlands soon. Here’s when, how bad and how long

You may want to apply a few extra swipes of deodorant over the next few days.

The National Weather Service in Columbia is forecasting potential record high temperatures on Thursday in the Midlands. Afternoon highs on Thursday will have a more than 50% chance of climbing above 90 degrees.

An image showing the potential of temperatures exceeding 90 degrees across central South Carolina on Thursday.

The rest of the week won’t be much better. Temperatures are expected to be warmer than average through the work week, with highs in the 80s, the NWS states.

High pressure over the Southeast has brought mostly clear skies, but also temperatures well above average. And along with the warmer than normal temperatures, dry conditions will persist through midweek.

The excessively high temperatures shouldn’t last too long though. The NWS predicts chances of rainfall Saturday through Sunday, with highs only reaching the high 60s on Monday next week.