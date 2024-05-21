Record: Death of teen hit by cruiser an ‘accident’

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The death certificate for 17-year-old Riley Doggett, who was struck by a sheriff’s patrol car while running from police, lists the manner of death as “accident.”

Doggett died on May 9 at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, more than a month after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a Kent County sheriff’s deputy.

He suffered craniocerbral trauma, or traumatic brain injury, according to the death certificate.

Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle, who performed the autopsy, said it’s common to list the manner of death involving cars as accidents, though he said a police investigation could lead him to change that. He said it’s a matter of intent, and there was no evidence that he saw that showed the deputy intended to hit Doggett. If he had intended to hit him, Cohle said he would have listed the manner of death as homicide.

He likened it to a hunter firing a shot at movement in the woods and accidentally hitting another hunter. That would also be listed as an accident because there was no intent.

Reports: Police watched group before teen hit by cruiser during chase

He said Doggett suffered a fractured skull and a fractured hip.

The Doggett family attorney, Ven Johnson, questioned how the medical examiner reached that conclusion.

Cohle said he based his finding on reports from his medical examiner investigator, who spoke to police. He said he did not see any videos.

“What do you expect the cops to say,” attorney Johnson said. “Their determination has nothing to do with anything in court. None of it is binding on any jury.”

The state police investigated the death and have turned the case over to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, who will determine whether the deputy will face criminal charges. Becker on Tuesday said he was “working on it,” but he wouldn’t say when he expects to issue a ruling.

Police: Chase was second of night for suspected car thieves

Doggett was in a stolen Range Rover fled from police on April 8. His attorney said he was a passenger.

The Kent County deputy who struck Doggett with his patrol car had first spotted the Range Rover minutes earlier at US-131 and 44th Street in Wyoming, according to reports.

That was less than an hour after the same vehicle and a stolen Nissan were chased by Holland police — a pursuit that reached 120 mph and was terminated on I-196 near the Kent-Ottawa line.

The chase in Kent County, which reached speeds of 80 mph, ended when Doggett and his alleged accomplice jumped from the Range Rover, which crashed into parked cars at 32nd Street and South Division Avenue.

Dogget was running away when the deputy struck him with his cruiser. There was no indication Doggett was armed.

The Kent County sheriff’s office has said Doggett was “unintentionally struck” and that it was “a direct result of the inherent risk accompanying the serious criminal activity that Riley was engaged in during the weeks and months leading up to this incident.”

Police arrested the 17-year-old driver. He is charged as a juvenile with fleeing a police officer, receiving and concealing the stolen Range Rover and resisting police.

Ven Johnson, the attorney for Doggett’s family, has argued the death was the result of improper use of deadly force. He has criticized the Kent County Sheriff’s Department for refusing to release dashboard cam video.

Family of teen hit by deputy: ‘No reason’ video isn’t out

A memorial service for Doggett will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Stroo Funeral Home on 68th Street SE in Gaines Township. Visitation will precede the service, starting at 3 p.m.

The death of 25-year-old Samuel Sterling, who was struck by a state police sergeant’s car while running from police on April 17, also was listed as an accident on his death certificate. Sterling, who was wanted on warrants for violating probation, died hours after the crash. State police released dash and body camera videos that show the chase and their response after Sterling was struck.

The sergeant, through his attorney Marc Curtis, has said he “had no intention of purposely harming Mr. Sterling,” and that he was “heartbroken” by the death.

The investigation into that death is pending. The state police sergeant was placed on unpaid leave and the governor has called for his firing if he’s criminally charged.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.