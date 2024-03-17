Record-breaking rhododendron blooms a month early

The UK's largest rhododendron has bloomed a month earlier than expected.

The plant at the South Lodge Hotel, near Lower Beeding, West Sussex, usually blooms in April, but due to the recent wet weather it has bloomed now.

It measures 164ft (50m) high and 164ft wide - which is equivalent to the height of almost 10 double decker buses and the length of five.

Paul Collins, the hotel's head gardener, said: "I've worked here for12 years and it keeps getting earlier and earlier every year, but this is the earliest I have ever known it to bloom. It is thriving off the rain."

Mr Collins said the plant is "covered in red and pink blooms" and is so big the plant is so big "there is nothing I can do to it".

He told BBC Radio Sussex: "The reason that I believe it has bloomed this early is due to global warming."

The enormous shrub was planted over 120 years ago.

Its size is a result of it re-rooting itself. As the branches weigh down, they come in contact with the ground and eventually the branches form roots, spreading it further.

Mr Collins said the property was bought in 1883, but gardening at the site was not started until 1891.

"It is a replica of (the nearby) Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens - but I'd say it is much prettier," he said.

The rhododendron is expected to be in peak condition over the next few weeks.

