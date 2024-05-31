Record-breaking heatwave to hit Central Valley of California next week; June opens warm in Chicago
First significant heat wave of the year will impact the Central Valley of California where record-breaking 100º+ heat is anticipated middle of next week.
A significant heat wave is expected to hit the Central Valley of California, with temperatures reaching 105 degrees or warmer. High temperatures are likely to soar more than 20 degrees above normal in many areas. Another record warm month is predicted for Chicago with temperatures nearly 6 degrees above normal, but signal to cooler weather is looking likely for the second week of the month covering the period June 7-13.
The potential exists for temperatures to reach 105 degrees or warmer across much of the San Joaquin Valley and even in Sacramento.
Source: weatherbell.com
Growing prospects for the hottest temperatures of 2024 for portions of the West middle and latter part of next week.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a hotter-than-normal summer for much of the West
Another record-warm month globally, the 12th in a row! (Data back to 1940)
Sources: Climatologist Dr Brian Brettschneider; weatherbell.com
Warm open to June is predicted for Chicago with temperatures nearly 6 degrees above normal center in the Chicago area, but signal to cooler weather is looking likely for the second week of the month covering the period June 7-13.
June 2-June 5 mean max temperature forecast
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.