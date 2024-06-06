Record breaking heat possible Thursday

The hottest weather so far this year arrives Thursday, with Albuquerque climbing into the triple-digits for the first time this year. Afternoon thunderstorm chances increase heading into the weekend.

It was an even hotter day across New Mexico Wednesday, with high temperatures in the triple-digits in the southwest part of the state, and the 90s all the way up into southern Colorado. Winds were lighter today across the state. Temperatures will remain warm overnight with clear skies.

Our hottest day so far this year arrives Thursday as high pressure moves across the state. Record and near-record high temperatures are likely across New Mexico. Albuquerque and Farmington will climb to around 100° Thursday afternoon. Highs will be all the way up to 107° in southern parts of the state. A couple afternoon showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon, mainly across mountain peaks.

Another very hot afternoon is in store Friday, with slightly better chances for afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will finally start trending downward this weekend as our rain chances start increase. Better moisture will move into the state, with more isolated afternoon storms develop into this weekend. The best chance for rain though will be Sunday, especially across northern and eastern New Mexico. Storm chances continue again Monday, before hotter and drier weather returns again by the middle of next week.

