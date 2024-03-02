Reconstruction of County R starts soon in Manitowoc County, and more news in weekly dose

MANITOWOC — It’s that time of year.

Reconstruction of County R from Waldo Boulevard to County P is scheduled to begin the week of March 11 in Manitowoc County.

The project scope consists of grading, base aggregate, concrete pavement, storm sewer, culvert pipe, asphaltic surface, curb and gutter, signing, landscaping and pavement marking.

Traffic through the project will only be allowed going southbound in a single-lane configuration while northbound traffic will be detoured to the Waldo Boulevard intersection west to Interstate 43 north to State 310 and east to County R.

Two-way traffic will be maintained from Waldo Boulevard to Wildwood for access to Manitowoc Lutheran High School until the school year is finished.

County P will also be closed at the intersection of County P and County R during a portion of the project.

Businesses and residences will be contacted 24 hours in advance of any interruption of driveway access.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Candidate forum set for Two Rivers Council candidates

A candidate forum for Two Rivers Council candidates in the April 2 general election will be held in the Koska Room of the Two Rivers Senior Center, 1520 17th St., at 7 p.m. March 7.

Candidates attending the forum will include Doug Brandt, Andrew Quackenbush, Mark Bittner, Jeff Dahlke and Shannon Derby. They will have a chance to introduce themselves and answer questions from those in attendance. The forum is open to the public.

Shamrocks for Shelter returns March 16

The Shamrocks for Shelter fundraiser for The Haven men’s homeless shelter in Manitowoc will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 16 at Knox’s Silver Valley Bar & Banquet, 1222 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc.

A bean bag tournament, raffles and live entertainment by Charlie Bucket Band will be among the activities. Food will include brats, hamburgers, corned beef sandwiches and Knox’s homemade chips.

Proceeds benefit The Haven, a men’s homeless shelter at 1003 Marshall St.

For more information or to register a team for the bean bag tournament, call 920-652-9110 or go to thehavenofmanitowoc.org.

Great Decisions to focus on ‘NATO’s Future’

The future of NATO, the North American Treaty Organization that was formed in 1949 in the wake of World War II, will be the focus of the next Great Decisions presentation at Manitowoc Public Library.

Presenter will be Ripon College’s Martin Farrell, Ph.D.

The presentation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 5 in the Balkansky Community Room at the library, 707 Quay St. It will also livestream on both the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Maritime Museum’s next Think & Drink focuses on women in the Navy and Cost Guard during WWII

Wisconsin Maritime Museum, 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc, will host its next Think & Drink series presentation, “WAVES and SPARS: Women of the Navy and Coast Guard in WWII” at 6:30 p.m. March 7.

More than 350,000 American women served in the Armed Forces through programs like the Navy’s Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Services and the Coast Guard’s Semper Paratus, Always Ready during World War II. Initially met with resistance, the women answered their nation’s call and laid the groundwork for all future women in the Armed Forces.

The March 7 presentation will be given by Katie Barron, a living historian whose lifelong passion for history was sparked by her grandparents. She has been part of the WWII living history community for 10-plus years with a focus on women’s involvement in WWII, including WAVES and SPARS.

Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase at a limited bar. The talk and livestream portion of the event begins at 6:30 p.m. To access the livestream, go to https://forms.gle/RFct7WgBTn9p49zY8. Admission is free both in person and online. Contact the museum at 920-684-0218 or go to wisconsinmaritime.org for more details.

Roncalli High School opens newly remodeled Ron Klestinski Weight Room

The children of Ron Klestinski – Kris Johnson ’83, left, Keith Klestinski ’81, Kathy Klestinski ’86 and Kevin Klestinski ’88 – gather with their mother, Darlene Klestinski, center, Feb. 24, 2024, for a group photo in front of signage inside the Ron Klestinski Weight Room.

Roncalli High School, part of Roncalli Catholic Schools, hosted a dedication of the newly remodeled, and now named, Ron Klestinski Weight Room Feb. 24.

According to a news release, the project cost an estimated nearly $85,000 that was made possible through the generosity of numerous donors and began in October 2021.

The weight room features an open-concept, industrial design with an exposed ceiling, new lighting, fresh wall paint color and signage, stereo and speaker system, TVs and updated fitness equipment. Student-athletes, faculty and staff are able to utilize the space.

The weight room is dedicated in memory of Ron Klestinski, who began his journey at Roncalli High School in 1966. During his tenure, he was a biology instructor and head football coach. Klestinski also held the positions of head track coach, as well as staffing assistant basketball and track coaching positions during his time at Roncalli. Under his leadership, the football team won the WISAA State Championship in 1969. In 2009, Roncalli presented Klestinski with the Distinguished Educator Award. He also was named the first dean of students at Roncalli in 1978 and held that position until his retirement in 2000.

The dedication event consisted of a prayer service for the family, weight room blessing by Deacon Mark Knipp of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish, weight room viewing and student-athlete demonstrations of equipment.

Tropical Blast raises over $57K for Woodland Dunes

April Basten, a Polynesian-style dancer, surprised the Tropical Blast crowd with three solo performances, ending with a rendition of Aloha Oe.

More than $57,000 was raised for nature-based education and habitat conservation efforts at Two Rivers’ Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve during the eighth annual Tropical Blast fundraiser Feb. 24 at Sepia Chapel.

“Our goal was to raise $50,000, so we’re thrilled with the results,” event organization Nancy Nabak said in a news release. “This year, we raffled off a kayak and sold out of tickets within 20 minutes.”

Those who attended enjoyed a meal catered by Courthouse Pub, live and silent auctions, and a wine pull filled with surprises.

April Basten, a Polynesian-style dancer, also surprised the crowd with three solo performances, ending with a rendition of Aloha Oe.

“There’s no doubt our goal was exceeded because of the passion of our planning committee and the community’s ongoing dedication to our mission,” Nabak said.

Volunteer committee members included Kay Baum, Lynn Burzynski, Doug DeVries, Judy Goodchild, Wendy Lutzke, Melissa Nuyssen, Lynn Rennert and Jason Ring.

Woodland Dunes is at 3000 Hawthorne Ave., Two Rivers, and can be reached at 920-793-4007.

