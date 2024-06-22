Recognizing Sacrifice: Bysiewicz, others honor Chaplin vets

CHAPLIN — Every soldier, every sacrifice, every veteran: they all matter.

That’s the message from Connecticut’s Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, who, since her days as Secretary of State, has made it her mission to honor the state’s veterans. She started by honoring World War II veterans back in 2008, and having paid homage to them in every town in the state, has now made it a priority to go town by town honoring those who fought in the Korean and the Vietnam Wars.