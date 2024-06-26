Recognizing Indiana's best in agriculture

Jun. 26—The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for the 18th annual AgriVision Award to recognize Indiana's agricultural leaders.

This award is the state's highest agricultural honor and is given to Hoosiers who are working to ensure Indiana remains competitive in food and agricultural innovation and commercialization.

The deadline to nominate an Indiana resident for their significant contributions in any sector of the agricultural industry is July 1.

To submit nominations, complete a form on the ISDA website and email it to communications@isda.in.gov.

The winner will be recognized at the Celebration of Agriculture at the 2024 Indiana State Fair.

Learn more about the AgriVision Award, click here or visit ISDA.IN.gov. — Information provided