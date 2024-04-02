Do you recognize them? Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspects
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two fraud suspects.
On March 18, a Washington Township resident reported several fraudulent charges on their debit card, but they still had their physical card, according to a social media post from the office.
Two men were caught on camera using a cloned debit card at Cincinnati area Kroger stores.
If anyone can identify these men, contact Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.