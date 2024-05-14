Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying theft suspects

Riverside police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three theft suspects.

On May 10, the pictured suspects stole CBD gummies from the Airway Drive Thru on 4836 Airway Road, according to a social media post from the department.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

If these people look familiar, contact the Riverside Police Department at (937) 233-2080 or Police@riversideoh.gov