Do you recognize me? Prince George’s County Fire Department looking for dog’s owner

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGFD) was asking if anyone recognized a dog that visited one of its stations Friday.

PGFD said the dog visited its Company 832 station on Allentown Road.

“He’s been hanging out in the shade & enjoying some cool beverages, but we think someone may be missing him,” PGFD’s post on the X platform read.

(Photo courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire Department)

It said that it was looking for the dog’s owner in the meantime.

If anyone knows who the dog belongs to, PGPD said to swing by the station to pick him up.

