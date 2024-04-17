Recognize Palestine, Irish prime minister to tell EU leaders

Ireland's new prime minister said on Wednesday he will use his first EU summit in Brussels to encourage other EU leaders to recognize a Palestinian state.

Harris said he intended to convey the need for "a number of European states to now move ahead and recognize the state of Palestine," Harris told reporters as he arrived at the summit on Wednesday.

"If you believe in a two-state solution, I think such positive momentum could be helpful and could be important," he said.

Noting the recent visit to Dublin of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Harris said, "I do intend to use the opportunity of being here to talk to other colleagues about the possibility of other countries wishing to move with Ireland and with Spain to recognize the state of Palestine."