Would you recognize a Burmese python if you saw one? Take a look at these amazing photos

The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world.

That's the invasive species that's been wreaking havoc across the Florida Everglades as it slithers its way north into fresh territory.

Get to know Burmese pythons: Q&A to help you better understand invasive Florida snake

But how well do you really know these snakes? Here are some photo galleries to help you get up close to them ... well, at least as close as most of us really want to be.

Longest Burmese python ever recorded captured by Naples hunter

Python hunters pose proudly with catches

Heaviest python found in Florida

What does bite from Burmese python look like?

Python vs. alligator battle: Guess who won

Burmese pythons: A few things to know about Florida invasive species

They are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be humanely killed on private property with the landowner's permission. They also can be captured and humanely killed all year without a permit or hunting license on 32 commission-managed lands in South Florida.

Length: The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world. Adult Burmese pythons caught in Florida average between 6 to 9 feet. The largest Burmese captured in Florida measured over 18 feet.

Coloring: Burmese pythons are tan in color with dark blotches along the back and sides. They have a pyramid-shaped head with a dark, arrowhead-shaped wedge extending toward the nose.

Prey: In Florida, Burmese pythons have been found to prey upon a variety of mammals — including livestock — birds and reptiles. They can take prey as large as white-tailed deer and alligators. They may also prey upon such pets as cats and dogs.

Florida populations: A population of Burmese pythons is established in South Florida. Burmese pythons are currently considered established from just south of Lake Okeechobee to Key Largo and from western Broward County west to Collier County, according to the FWC. Some pythons have been found in Southwest Florida in Naples and near Lake Okeechobee.

Predators: Because of their large size, adult Burmese pythons have few predators, with humans being the exception.

Burmese python fast facts:

First introduced to the wild in Florida via the pet trade as early as 1979.

Now established in South Florida, particularly Miami-Dade, Collier, and Monroe counties.

More than 12,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida by the FWC and others as of October 2020.

Females are capable of laying 50-100 eggs annually.

They are well camouflaged and difficult to detect in the wild.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Burmese pythons Florida: Photos show size, bites, battles