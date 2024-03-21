Reclaiming water: a complex process

Mar. 21—The Moscow League of Women Voters had Evan Timar, public utilities manager, water and sewer, to talk about the city's water reclamation process Wednesday at the 1912 Center. He talked about the process the treatment facility uses to reclaim water, where it goes after and the history of the facility.

The first facility was built in 1918 and was smaller than today's. A trickling filter was added in 1938, which allowed wastewater to trickle over rocks to remove nutrients. In 1996, the treatment plant built a dewatering process and a chlorination system.

In 1999, the facility was given a permit from the U.S. Office of Environmental Quality that extended to 2004. The facility is connected to 89 miles of pipes, including clay, concrete and PVC pipes. Timar said there are four lift stations in Moscow that assist in getting wastewater from low points over hills.

The plant processes around two million gallons a day on average, Timar said. In 2023 the plant processed 722 million gallons.

Timar said the city works to remove solid waste and nutrients like phosphorus from wastewater. Phosphorus is a concern in wastewater because it can act like a fertilizer and cause growth in algae in streams and waterways.

"It's the trickiest nutrient to remove," Timar said.

The process to clean water of solids and excess nutrients includes a preliminary solid waste sorting, then goes through hydraulic grading to remove more sediment, as well as a complete nitrogen cycle before a final filtering and disinfection.

The preliminary sorting is completed when the water first reaches the plant before it can go through the whole process.

The nitrogen cycle is completed with the assistance of microorganisms added to the water to eat phosphorus or other waste materials. The process is efficient, Timar said, and the water goes from 5 milligrams of phosphorus per liter to 0.048 milligrams per liter.

The microorganisms are added to the water and turn it a brown color, Timar said. They are then run through multiple sections of the machine before being aerated to cause the microorganisms to reproduce and finish the cycle.

They are then sorted out, and between 9 and 12 yards of compressed solid microorganisms are taken to Inland North Waste, in Moscow, to be turned into fertilizer. The fertilizer is available to any Latah County resident.

The water is disinfected using chlorine gas in the safest way possible, Timar said, but there are plans to switch to ultraviolet light. Other upgrade plans include replacing Archimedes' screws in the pumps and various filtration upgrades.

Once the water has completed the process, 20% is held back for the plant, some is added to the creek and some is sent to the University of Idaho in a partnership dating back to the 1970s.

The water is sent to a storage container for the university to access. Once the university has the water, it is cleaned again before being used across 80-85% of the campus' green areas.

"Not to say it's drinking water by any means, but it does not necessarily have the pathogen concern," Timar said.

Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.