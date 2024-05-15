Reckless homicide arrest made roughly a year after Wisconsin overdose death

ALBION, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of investigating, a person of interest tied to a 2023 overdose death in western Wisconsin has been arrested for First Degree Reckless Homicide.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Aspen J. Kalina of Onalaska was taken into custody recently after a months-long investigation following a May 2023 overdose death in the Town of Albion.

Authorities were first called to a home in Albion around 2:50 a.m. on May 8, 2023, for reports of an unresponsive person who was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, deputies say the results of a forensic autopsy and related toxicology results established that the person died as the result of a drug overdose.

Over the past year, Detective Smokowicz of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the overdose. It was noted that Detective Smokowicz gathered evidence to support that the drugs had been delivered to the victim by Kalina.

Kalina was recently arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for First Degree Reckless Homicide.

Deputies say the case is still under investigation and are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information was provided.

