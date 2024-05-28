Reckless DUI suspect taken into custody after pursuit in Southern California

The driver of a pickup truck who was suspected of driving recklessly while under the influence and led authorities in a high-speed chase has been taken into custody.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department initiated the pursuit in the area Long Beach while the suspect was on surface streets.

Reckless DUI suspect in SoCal arrested after pursuit

The driver reportedly tossed something out of the window during the chase, which was later said to be narcotics, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Initially, the suspect remained in the cab of the truck and appeared to be on a cellphone as he refused orders to exit the vehicle.

Eventually, the suspect got out of the pickup truck, followed commands to walk backward toward authorities and was taken into custody.

Sky5 was overhead.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.