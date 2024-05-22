Reckless DUI suspect arrested in Orange County after high-speed chase

A reckless driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested after a high-speed pursuit that spanned L.A. and Orange counties Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s East L.A. Station initiated the pursuit, but soon requested officers with the California Highway Patrol take it over.

The suspect led authorities on a chase through surface streets before getting on the eastbound 60 Freeway near the 605 Freeway interchange shortly after the pursuit was initiated.

Safety concerns prompted both agencies to call the pursuit off for a short time while the suspect, who drove in the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway before moving to the 91, was being monitored from the air.

CHP officers re-engaged the suspect while he was on the 91 Freeway, ultimately using a spike strip in Anaheim that disabled the driver’s front passenger side tire.

The suspect pulled off the 91 Freeway at South Raymond Avenue in Anaheim and surrendered.

