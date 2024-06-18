Reckless driving suspect in custody after dangerous, high-speed chase in Southern California

A reckless driving suspect who led officers with the California Highway Patrol on a dangerous high-speed chase was taken into custody Monday night.

The suspect was leading authorities in chase in northbound lanes of the 605 Freeway before taking the westbound 210 Freeway.

At times, the driver was splitting lanes in traffic at speeds of 130 miles per hour, getting away from ground units, though CHP was tracking the suspect from the air as well.

The driver eventually exited the freeway and pulled into a parking lot in Pasadena where he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Sky5 was over the chase, which can be watched in the video player above.

