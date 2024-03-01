After reckless driving charge, driver in fatal I-664 crash now charged with manslaughter

The 18-year-old Portsmouth man who was charged with multiple traffic violations following a fatal crash last week has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter, Virginia State Police said.

Elvis Jamir Cruz was driving his red 2008 Pontiac southbound on Interstate 664 in the Bowers Hill area just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 when his vehicle made contact with that of 19-year-old Lauryn Ni’kole Leonard, who was also headed south. The collision caused both to lose control of their vehicles and hit the guardrail, according to state police.

Cruz was taken to the hospital with minor injuries while Leonard, of Suffolk, died on impact. State police described the wreck as “complex” in their initial news release on Feb. 20, and announced charges against Cruz later that evening.

In addition to manslaughter, Cruz is facing one felony count of reckless driving, along with charges of driving without a license, driving without a valid inspection, and driving without proof of insurance.

Cruz is being held without bond.

