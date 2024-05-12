Reckless driver causes fatal crash in Milwaukee, woman arrested, police say

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving after police say she killed a 50-year-old driver in a crash.

Milwaukee police said the fatal crash happened Saturday shortly before noon at the intersecion of West Burleigh Street & West Appleton Avenue on Milwaukee's northwest side.

A black Ford, driven by the 24-year-old, was driving recklessly while traveling eastbound on Appleton when it collided with a red vehicle in the intersection while it was turning west on Burleigh, according to police.

A third vehicle was also struck with two occupants and they are expected to survive, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office following an autopsy.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

According to Milwaukee police, as of Thursday, 23 people have died in crashes this year in Milwaukee. Last year, 75 people died in crashes.

Check back on jsonline.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Reckless driver causes fatal crash in Milwaukee, woman arrested