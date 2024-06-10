Here are the recipients of the Herbert V. Kohler and Ruth DeYoung Kohler scholarships for 2024

Cayley Weiss poses for a photo after being awarded $100,000 in scholarship funds through the Kohler Foundation.

SHEBOYGAN – Four Sheboygan County students have been awarded a total of $240,000 in scholarships from the Kohler Foundation.

Cayley Weiss, graduating senior of Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, received the largest scholarship of $100,000. Weiss was awarded the Herbert V. Kohler Scholarship, an award acknowledging creativity, community service, leadership skills and the ability to affect change.

In high school, Weiss excelled in both academic and extracurricular activities. In addition to taking high-level classes, she received a perfect score on her ACT, said the news release announcing the scholarship winners.

Weiss took on leadership roles in debate, National Honor Society and more while also participating in soccer, forensics and volunteering opportunities.

Weiss plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall to study chemical engineering. She also plans to earn a certificate in sustainable energy engineering or biology.

In addition to the Herbert V. Kohler Scholarship, the Ruth DeYoung Kohler Scholarship was also awarded to students. This scholarship recognizes artistic excellence through artistic vision, technical mastery, creativity and a dedication to an arts career.

Paolo Gonzalez from North High School and Samantha Kolar from South High School both received $40,000 in scholarship funds.

Gonzalez is a musician who plans to attend Lawrence University to earn a double major in psychology and piano performance.

Kolar is a visual artist who will attend Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design in the fall.

Daniel Walter accepts his scholarship award for $60,000 through the Kohler Foundation.

Daniel Walter, from Kohler High School, received the largest portion of the scholarship fund with $60,000.

Walter is a musician and composer who plans on studying music education and composition at St. Norbert College.

