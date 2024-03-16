'A recipe for success': Central Illinois restaurant continues after more than 75 years

Customers sat around a bustling horseshoe counter at the Busy Corner. A murmur of conversation filled the air, and after one patron left, another was informed his meal had been paid for.

In the kitchen, pieces of tenderloin were pounded to size by an employee. Nearby, cherry pie filling simmered over a gas stovetop as chicken sizzled in the frier.

A typical restaurant setting, perhaps ... if not for the film crews.

The Busy Corner welcomed "America’s Best Restaurants" on March 13. The longtime business highlighted its staple dishes, and owner Derek Vollmer spoke with host J Russell.

Previously: This beloved central Illinois eatery will be featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'

Continuing a longtime business

The Busy Corner restaurant at 302 Eureka Street in Goodfield.

Vollmer began working at Busy Corner as a dishwasher in 2007. At the time, he said his teacher – Peg Selvey – owned the restaurant with her husband, Randy.

Busy Corner was first built over 75 years ago in 1947. Years later, Randy and Peg Selvey opened the restaurant’s current building – situated at 302 Eureka St. in Goodfield.

Before the Selveys, Vollmer estimated the business had been operated under six or seven different owners.

“(Randy and Peg) owned it for 40/41 years, I believe,” he said. “Yeah, so yeah, they really made it what it is today.”

Vollmer said he always had an entrepreneurial spirit. So, as he worked his way up the ranks at Busy Corner, he began to envision his future with the business.

“When I saw that this opportunity was here to actually run a very well established, successful business, I was like, ‘This could be my long-term plan,’” he said.

During his interview with Russell, Vollmer said he and his wife, Emily, knew owning and operating a restaurant would be difficult and stressful at times. Even so, they decided to pursue the opportunity.

Vollmer gradually bought into Busy Corner before taking full ownership in 2021. He has since added a patio space to the restaurant, which can seat 40 people. Inside, the establishment can accommodate just over 160 guests.

More: This East Peoria buffet is now open. Here's what to know before you go

The Busy Corner restaurant at 302 Eureka Street in Goodfield was built at the corner of Route 150 and 117 in 1947 and moved to its current, larger location a little further south on Route 117 in 2005.

This, however, is a drop in the bucket compared to the business’s typical number of visitors.

Vollmer said Busy Corner welcomes around 1,000 customers each day. Many people are regulars at the restaurant, but Vollmer said there are also those who are just passing through.

When asked about the establishment’s enduring success, Vollmer said:

“That's the hard question. It's like what's the magic thing that keeps us going? And I want to say that it's because of the staff that people come back.”

Some employees, Vollmer said, have worked at Busy Corner for 20 to 40 years. He said this consistency stands out to customers.

The pies, of course, are also a draw.

More: Downtown Peoria restaurant receives 'prestigious recognition'

‘Good, homemade, classic food’

Busy Corner at 302 Eureka Street in Goodfield in probably best known for its wide selection of homemade pies.

The longtime restaurant’s pie was one of three menu items which was highlighted when "America’s Best Restaurants" came to visit.

Busy Corner offers customers a wide assortment of pies to choose from. Baked options include caramel apple, pumpkin, rhubarb, apple cinnamon, tripleberry and more. Cream pies include:

Coconut cream

Mocha silk

Strawberry cream

Turtle pie

Chocolate silk pecan

Andes’ mint

More: A new Peoria juice bar is open at Junction City. Here's what to know

"America's Best Restaurants" host J Russell, left, gets a kick out of the size and heart shape of a tenderloin during filming of an episode of the online show at the Busy Corner restaurant Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Goodfield. (Credit: MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR)

Busy Corner also featured “Ron’s Homemade Tenderloin” and its fried chicken dinner during the visit. The menu items are listed for $9.99 and $12.49, respectively.

Vollmer described the tenderloin as “crispy” and “crunchy” after Russell considered the best way for a customer to dig in. While the tenderloin dwarfed the bun and toppings, Vollmer noted some restaurants offer tenderloins “even two (or) three times bigger than that, but we like our size.”

The fried chicken – offered as a special on Thursdays – was served alongside corn and a baked potato. As Russell tried the dish, he noted: “This is one of the best meals I've had on 'America’s Best Restaurants.'”

“It's just classic food. You know, it's nothing fancy, nothing special,” Vollmer said in response. “It's just good, homemade classic food.”

Hungry for more food news? Sign up for PJStar Dining

‘A recipe for success’

Busy Corner owner Derek Vollmer, right, chats with J Russell, host of "America's Best Restaurants," during taping of an episode at the popular restaurant Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Goodfield. (Credit: MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR)

Vollmer said he first heard from America’s Best Restaurants last fall. The marketing company – based in Kentucky – has filmed over 1,000 episodes for its online show.

At first, Vollmer said he was a bit apprehensive about appearing on the show – noting that the restaurant already draws in numerous customers each day. However, he said he realized the episode would ultimately benefit the restaurant.

Since announcing Busy Corner would appear on "America’s Best Restaurants," Vollmer said there has been “an incredible reaction” from the community.

“I've had people reach out to me from Arizona and Florida and other states that knew me or have worked here before and reached out,” he said. “So, that's been really kind of exciting – just to kind of get that spark reignited.”

The finished episode – which will air at a later date – will be available on a number of online platforms. This includes the website for "America’s Best Restaurants," its social media accounts and Busy Corner’s Facebook page.

Looking back, Vollmer said “being part of this legacy has been like awesome.”

He hopes to eventually pass Busy Corner on to the next owner, so its legacy continues. Until then, he told Russell the restaurant will continue as it always has – with “great food, great customers (and) great employees.”

Busy Corner, Russell ultimately noted, has found “a recipe for success.”

More: 'Wonderful' patron donates $18,000 to employees at Hearth Restaurant in Peoria Heights

"America's Best Restaurants" host J Russell, left, chats with Derek Vollmer, owner of the Busy Corner, a local landmark restaurant at 302 Eureka Street in Goodfield, while filming an episode of the web show on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Goodfield. (Credit: MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR)

Videographer Michael Dick, left, records Busy Corner restaurant employee Brady Lenover preparing a tenderloin Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Goodfield for an episode of the "America's Best Restaurants" web show. (Credit: MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR)

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Central Illinois restaurant welcomes 'America’s Best Restaurants'