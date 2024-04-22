Recently hired Lakewood principal resigns to take another position

HEBRON ― Lakewood High School will again be searching for a new principal, following the resignation of Ryan Lemley who was hired earlier this month.

According to a Lakewood press release:

"On Saturday, April 20, Lakewood Local School District was officially informed by its newly approved LHS Principal Ryan Lemley that he would be resigning the position effective immediately. A school district in his current area approached him about a central office position that would potentially progress into a superintendent role. He indicated this process was only a few days in duration, and unfortunately, Lakewood was not informed until he had already accepted and been approved for the position.

"Lemley told Superintendent Dr. Mark Gleichauf that he regretted deciding to forego the Lakewood High School principal role, but that it was a move that he wanted to make personally and professionally."

Lakewood will announce how the district will move forward soon. The district is seeking to replace Kevin Krier, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Lemley came to Lakewood from Washington County's Warren Local High School, in Vincent, where he served as assistant principal starting in 2013 and principal since 2018.

Lakewood officials selected Lemley from 20 applicants the superintendent, other administrators and several staff members interviewed for the position, according to an earlier news release.

Before that, Lemley served as a social studies teacher and coach for Southern Local Schools in Racine for 15 years and as athletic director for two, according to Lakewood.

