A recent whale citing and the first day of spring break packs local businesses in downtown Morro Bay

Bankrupt commercial EV startup Arrival has sold some of its assets, including advanced manufacturing equipment to Canoo, another struggling startup trying to build and sell electric vehicles. The acquisition, which was touted as a cost-saving measure that will reduce capital expenditures by 20%, comes as Canoo struggles to move beyond prototypes toward commercial production. Canoo said the purchased assets, packed into more than 20 container ships, will be sent to the company's facility in Oklahoma.