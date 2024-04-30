Recent Tukwila arrests of violent juvenile suspects released without booking raise questions

Two separate incidents are raising questions about booking guidelines when it comes to violent juvenile suspects in Tukwila.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, officers are continually facing aggressive and hostile groups of juveniles who are “committing violent crimes with a perception that there is lack of consequences for their actions.”

Police say that perception is leading to repeat violent crimes and increasingly bolder actions from these juveniles.

“Juveniles that are not receiving the assistance and help that they desperately need to due to a lack of accountability and means to provide that help for them in a safe and secure environment,” a Facebook post from the Tukwila Police Department said.

The two incidents in question occurred last week.

The first happened near the corner of Southcenter Boulevard and Macadam Road South, where officers responded to a vehicle collision.

In that incident, police say a male juvenile got out of one of the involved vehicles, came toward a woman in the other vehicle, pushed her to the ground, and punched her. She suffered minor injuries.

According to police, Juvenile Detention refused to take the male for booking because their booking guidelines prevented them from taking him for misdemeanor assault.

Police attempted to contact the male’s parents, but they did not answer their phones.

Officers had no choice but to release the male at the scene and forward charges to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

The second happened in the 300 block of Strander Boulevard, where officers responded to a fight with six to seven male and female juveniles.

When officers arrived, they found the group of kids attacking an adult man and woman. The kids also ran off when the officers arrived.

According to their investigation, police say the kids were attacking an elderly woman. When the man attempted to intervene, they attacked him as well.

During the attack, one of the victims dropped their car keys, which were picked up by one of the kids, who then stole the car.

The car was later found abandoned at a Kent apartment complex.

During their investigation, a 13-year-old girl returned to the scene to find some of her belongings that were dropped during the assault.

One of the witnesses identified her, and the girl was placed under arrest.

Police say the girl then became aggressive and attempted to approach one of the victims before officers placed her into a patrol car.

Again, the girl was not able to be booked into Juvenile Detention as the misdemeanor assault to not meet booking guidelines.

After attempting to reach the girl’s guardians, a relative was found, and she was released from the scene.

Charges were again sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

KIRO 7 News is interested in speaking to anyone involved in either of these incidents. Please send your contact information to newstips@kiro7.com.



