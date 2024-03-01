Recent tests show Gladewater in violation of water regulations

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Gladewater has reportedly failed to comply with state regulations for drinking water but residents are told they do not need to use an alternative water supply.

According to a release, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality notified the city that the water being supplied to their customers “exceeded the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for total trihalomethanes.”

Trihalomethanes are the result of a reaction between the chlorine used for disinfecting tap water and natural organic matter in the water. Exposure to high levels of THMs can lead to negative health effects including problems with people’s liver, kidney or central nervous system and could increase the risk of cancer.

The MCL for total trihalomethanes, established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is 0.080 milligrams per liter. Averaging about 1,000 shot glasses in 150 million gallons of water. The City of Gladewater was reported to have .084 milligrams per liter for DBPR2-02 and 0.083 milligrams per liter for DBP2-01.

The release said people do not need to seek an alternative water supply and advises community members to tell others who may not have seen the release.

The city said they will continue to flush hydrants throughout the city each month to address the issue.

According to Wendy Emmel, the water plant manager, the “TCEQ recommends periodic flushing of areas prone to long retention times in effort to reduce TTHM levels.”

Emmel said due to the freezing conditions in January, “the city experienced a large volume of line breaks in the [water] distribution system. As a result older water may be drawn into other areas of the distribution system where water use is higher.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Emmel at 903-844-6331.

