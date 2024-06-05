Recent graduates from Nixa, Republic, Rogersville named National Merit Scholarship winners

Three Springfield-area high school graduates have been offered college-sponsored awards through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

They are from Nixa, Republic and Rogersville.

This year, more than 6,870 high school seniors will receive National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million, including the 2,900 financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

In all, 149 higher education institutions are underwriting awards through the program.

The winners of corporate-sponsored merit scholarship awards and the $2,500 National Merit awards have previously been announced.

The 2024 program started when high school juniors took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Last fall, more than 16,000 semifinalists were named and had the option to compete to the finalist level as long as they filled out a detailed application. It included an essay, their academic record, and details about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions.

The area winners in this round include:

Naiomi Protz, a graduate of Nixa High School, who plans to study veterinary medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia;

Alyssa Nanneman, of Republic, a graduate of Springfield Catholic High School, who plans to study biochemical engineering at the University of Tulsa;

Eugene Nugent, of Rogersville, who was taught at home. He plans to study materials engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Other winners in southwest Missouri were from Carl Junction, Carthage and Joplin.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Nixa, Republic, Rogersville graduates win National Merit Scholarships