Recent donation brings ACTC's scholarship closer to $100,000 goal

Mar. 21—ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College has received generous monetary donations the past few years that have gone towards the Ron and Diane Cartee Ashland Rotary Endowment Scholarship.

This past month, another $20,000 donation was given by RonCartee during the rotary club meeting, bringing the endowment even closer to its $100,000 goal.

The donation was made possible due to long-time donors Ron and Diane Cartee. Their generosity will provide students with the opportunity for a quality education for years to come.

As a Kentucky native, Cartee is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community. He shared that he is honored to help provide a start for students who need training for their futures, and to give students who otherwise might not get a chance to come to college the opportunity to do so.

"We love the work of ACTC," Ron Cartee said. "It's a great program and a great community that we are happy to support. The last few years have been wonderful working to create this scholarship endowment."

Incoming or current students of Ashland Community and Technical College will be eligible for a $500 per semester scholarship. Applicants must be a resident of Boyd or Greenup county and have a 2.5 or above GPA.

"ACTC is very grateful for Mr. Cartee and his wife's generosity toward funding the Ashland Rotary endowment," said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO. "This investment will help support multiple scholarships for many deserving students."

For those interested in donating to the endowment, donations can be made via check made payable to ACTC Foundation (and mailed to Kim Minnehan, manager of Resource Development, Ashland Community & Technical College, 1400 College Drive Ashland, KY 41101) or by calling Minnehan at 606-326-2071.

Donors can also email as_foundation@kctcs.edu for a link to donate electronically.