Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves:

SOUTH CHINA SEA EXPECTED TO FEATURE IN TILLERSON MEETINGS IN BEIJING

Tensions in the South China Sea are expected to feature in meetings this week in Beijing between Chinese officials and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson raised eyebrows during his confirmation hearings in January when he criticized China's construction of man-made islands in the crucial waterway and suggested the U.S. might step in to prevent Beijing from making use of the facilities.

China has reclaimed more than 1,295 hectares (3,200 acres) of land in the South China sea, built airstrips and equipped its new islands with defensive weaponry, mainly in the Spratly Island chain, where five other governments have territorial claims.

The U.S. says the island building doesn't give China any additional territorial rights, and an international arbitration panel in the Hague ruled over the summer against China's historical claim to ownership of waters within the South China Sea. Beijing has ignored the ruling.

Tillerson's statements met with derision from China's state-controlled media, although Beijing's officials made little comment in keeping with their low-key approach toward comments from Trump and his administration that many consider inflammatory.

The State Department said Tillerson would travel to Beijing on Saturday following visits to Tokyo and Seoul. He is expected to meet President Xi Jinping, top diplomat Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

MAGAZINE ARTICLE LATEST TO RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT POTENTIAL FISHERIES COLLAPSE IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

Recent media reports are raising concerns about overfishing in the South China Sea that could pose as much of a threat to regional stability as tensions over competing territorial claims.

Long known as one of the world's great fisheries, the South China Sea provides employment for 3.7 million people, generates billions of dollars in annual revenue and furnishes a vital source of protein for millions.

However, "after decades of free-for-all fishing, stocks are dwindling, threatening the food security and economic growth of the rapidly developing nations that rely on them," National Geographic magazine said in its March edition.

The article cited Filipino fishermen saying aggressive Chinese actions to enforce its claim to virtually the entire 3.63 million square kilometer (1.4 million square mile) waterbody had driven them from their traditional fishing grounds, impoverishing many.

Despite that, competition for fish has intensified as fishermen venture further from shore looking for a catch, reducing stocks in some waters to less than a tenth of what they had six decades ago, the magazine said. Meanwhile, countries are loath to abide by fishing regulations imposed by others, such as a strict fishing moratorium that China plans to impose in May, since doing so would tacitly grant legitimacy to competing territorial claims.

Illegal fishing methods such as the use of explosives and cyanide to stun fish are worsening the crisis, the magazine said. Still more damaging are China's building of artificial islands by piling sand and cement atop coral reefs and the poaching of protected giant clams by Chinese fishermen that destroy fish habitats, it said.

"What we're looking at is potentially one of the world's worst fisheries collapses ever," the magazine quoted John McManus, a University of Miami marine ecologist who studies reefs in the region, as saying. "We're talking hundreds and hundreds of species that will collapse, and they could collapse relatively quickly, one after another."

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS CHINA-ASEAN TALKS PRODUCE DRAFT OF CODE OF CONDUCT

Talks between China and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have produced a draft version of a long-awaited code of conduct aiming to reduce the potential for conflicts in the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters last week.