Recent car break-ins in Regent Square leave some neighbors on edge

Neighbors in Regent Square say they’re startled and frustrated after a series of car break-ins.

The latest string of break-ins happened Monday night along a quiet street.

On 11 News at 6, what one family is considering after the recent crimes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania man among Americans facing prison time over strict law at popular vacation destination Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh issues warning about man accused of disturbing Masses Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction overturned by NY appeals court VIDEO: Motive, smoking gun and shocking defense revealed in John Chapman murder trial DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts