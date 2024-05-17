Recent Bureau of Land Management proposed public lands rule

As Bureau of Land Management grazing permitees for 25 years here in northwest New Mexico, public lands are our world. Like so many ranchers here in the West, our ranch is surrounded by public lands. Everything that happens, or doesn't happen, on those lands has a direct effect not only on us daily, but on our children and grandchildren now and in the future. Multiply what is happening to us by 245 million acres of public lands nationwide, then think of the enormous consequences when that land is managed properly, with respect for clean air and water, with respect for the rural families that live next to them and depend on them...and when it isn’t.

Each of the over 100 gas wells on or immediately adjacent to our ranch was permitted, drilled and produced under BLM authority. Every mile of road that connects these wells, every foot of pipeline right-of-way was built to standards specified by the BLM. And it is under those BLM standards and that BLM authority that the wells, roads and pipelines are allowed to operate every day.

Unfortunately, those operations have been the priority of the BLM rather than to protect the cultural heritage of these lands, or to preserve them as the living home of the natural world: clean air, clean water, wildlife, its unique beauty…and the health and safety of those of us surrounded by public lands.

Don Schreiber

That’s why Jane and I are very encouraged that the BLM has proposed a Public Lands Rule that will finally address its own historic imbalance of putting fossil fuel energy above all else.

The BLM states that “The proposed Public Lands Rule will help safeguard the health of our public lands for current and future generations by ensuring that we:

*protect clean water and wildlife habitat,

*restore lands and waters that need it, and

*make informed management decisions based on science, data and Indigenous knowledge

Here’s how New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard put it: “For too long our nation’s land managers have placed too much emphasis on resource extraction above all other viable uses of public lands. It’s great to see the BLM propose a rule that finally puts conservation of our land and natural resources on par with other uses. I strongly support BLM’s proposed rule because it prioritizes conservation and it is the most comprehensive and inclusive approach to land management to date.”

We recognize that the BLM must have additional tools if this vast resource is to be managed responsibly with stewardship for all of public land's many uses. For too long, the lawyers and lobbyists of Big Industry have taken advantage of these resources, both on the surface and in the mineral estate below. BLM must have the tools to restore the balance of health for not just the land and wildlife, not just for recreation and livestock, but for the people dependent on those lands who, really, are all of us.

BLM’s announcement also says: ”The Rule recognizes conservation as an essential component of public lands management on equal footing with other multiple uses of these lands." Based on our own experience here at the ranch, conservation can mean economic and environmental progress when industry and landowners meet in cooperation to restore public lands damaged by industrial development - like using cattle to repair heavily impacted rangelands and watersheds, to promote erosion control, beneficial plant growth, water retention and wildlife habitat. We have done this ourselves, and the BLM helped us do it. But it shouldn't be a special project, like ours was...it should be available to all. And a brand new economy driven by restoration of public lands, like plugging, reclamation and restoration of orphan and abandoned wells, will provide thousands of jobs here on New Mexico's 13.5 million acres of public lands, providing employment for highly skilled workers being sidelined as we transition away from a fossil fuel economy.

As ranchers, we support the BLM Public Lands Rule and do so on behalf of our children and grandchildren, on behalf of a positive economic promise, and on behalf of all the natural wonders that our public lands provide.

Don Schreiber owns the Devil’s Spring Ranch near Navajo Dam, New Mexico. Don is a native of Farmington.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Recent Bureau of Land Management proposed public lands rule