Recapping day one of confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch

Timmy: ...and cue the liberal "Russia conspiracy theory" freaks! I have no doubt this comment board will be filled with more whining and crying from the loser liberals! Liberals simply cannot get over the fact that their extremely crooked candidate lost, and lost BIGLY. They were duped by the liars in the MSM, and they are lashing out because they now feel like idiots. Liberals are fake Americans...they pretend to stand for American values when in reality they are pro-socialism, pro fascism, and will defend any immoral behavior if they know it will get them votes.