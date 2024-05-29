Recalls affect nearly 200,000 Nissan, Volkswagen, Mazda vehicles. What to know

Nearly 200,000 vehicles have been recalled in the last two weeks by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration including Nissan, Volkswagen, Mazda, Lamborghini and Kia models.

A Nissan recall is responsible for nearly half of the advised recalls due to faulty and explosive Takata airbags that have injured at least 400 U.S. drivers and killed 27, NHTSA confirmed.

Drivers concerned that their vehicle may be affected by one of these recalls can search for recalls on NHTSA website with their vehicle identification number or contact their dealership.

Here's what you need to know about NHTSA recalls issued in the last two weeks:

Nissan issues 'do not drive' warning for 84,000 older vehicles

Nissan advised owners of about 84,000 older vehicles to stop driving them Wednesday due to an increased risk of an exploding Takata airbag that could cause serious injury or death. This comes after 67 million Takata airbags have been recalled worldwide, according to the NHTSA.

In a statement from the NHTSA, the airbags can explode when deployed and propel sharp metal fragments at passengers. Minor crashes have the potential to deploy the airbags and older model vehicles are at a higher risk of experiencing complications.

Nissan's "do not drive" warning applies to some Sentra small cars made from 2002 to 2006, Pathfinder SUVs made from 2002 to 2004, and Infiniti QX4 SUVs made in 2002 and 2003.

Drivers concerned that their vehicle may be affected can check its safety by typing in their VIN using Nissan's and Infiniti's recall lookup tool.

Owners can set up an appointment with their dealer to have the inflators replaced for free and will have access to a free towing service to dealerships, Nissan said in their statement. In some areas, mobile service and loaner cars may be available.

Overheating battery plugs cause Kia recall

An NHTSA report said a high-voltage battery safety plugin for 2022 Kia Niro EV vehicles could overheat and melt, causing loss of drive power or fire. To prevent the increased risk of crash or fire, the company is recalling 2,209 of its vehicles.

Kia urged owners of at-risk vehicles not to charge their cars in any covered structure until the recall repair has been completed for free at a Kia dealership. The statement said the number for the recall is SC314, and owners can expect recall notification letters to be mailed by July 19.

Drivers should be weary of an EV Service Warning light turning on accompanied by the smell of melting plastic or smoke.

Lamborghini recalls 2,000 cars for hood detachment

Lamborghinis are being recalled 2,133 vehicles for a malfunction with the hood latch striker that could cause the hood to open or detach while driving, according to a NHTSA report.

The recall affects 2023 and 2024 Automobili Urus Performante and S model vehicles. Inspection and repair of the hood and the installation of a striker support plate can be completed for free at a dealership, and customers with concerns and questions were advised to contact Lamborghini's customer service number at 1-866-681-6276.

Unexpected automatic braking reason for Mazda recall

Nearly 10,000 CX-90 Mazda vehicles are being recalled for a faulty automatic braking system that falsely detects objects while driving. In an NHTSA report, the brake may be activated unexpectedly and can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers can update the vehicle's control module for free, and drivers of affected vehicles with questions are advised to contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. The report said notification letters are expected to be delivered by July 17.

Display malfunction cause of Volkswagen recall

Recalls of 79,953 Volkswagen vehicles have been issued for a software problem that causes a malfunction in the center instrument display panel, the company said in an NHTSA report.

The recall affects 2021-2023 ID.4 vehicles and can cause the display panels to not function properly or to reset. The malfunction can cause lost speedometer information and rearview camera images, increasing the risk of a crash.

Vehicles with malfunctioning displays can be updated by dealers for free and owners can contact customer service at 1-800-893-5298. The recall notification letters are expected to be sent on July 12.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Is your vehicle one of 200,000 recalled? Here's what to know