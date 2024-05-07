Recalled candy sold at Walmart, Target, Dollar General and Hy-Vee might have salmonella

Over 20 kinds of “white coated confectionery items” sent to Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Hy-Vee distributors in 17 states have been recalled because they might have salmonella.

All the recalled products, which also went to some gas station convenience store chains, were made and recalled by Palmer Candy Company of Sioux Falls, Iowa.

“Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers,” Palmer’s FDA-posted recall notice said.

When an ingredient supplier has a salmonella problem, all the suppliers’ customers might have a salmonella issue. So, this could be the first of several recalls.

Palmer says its products went to Florida, California, Missouri, Texas, South Carolina, Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Salmonella, the CDC says, hospitalizes 26,500 people in the United States and kills about 420 annually. The vast majority of the 1.35 million who get infected each year spend four to seven days dealing with diarrhea, stomachaches and fever.

Here’s what’s been recalled and from where. The Palmer brand products might have gone to any store. The company’s recall notice contains a full list of expiration dates on the recalled product.

Walmart: Freshness Guaranteed Peanut Butter Snack Mix and Patriotic Red, White & Blue Pretzel Twists.

Freshness Guarantee Peanut Butter Snack Mix

Target: Favorite Day Bakery White Fudge Mini Cookies.

Favorite Day Bakery White Fudge Mini Cookies

Dollar General: Sweet Smiles Yogurt Covered Pretzels.

Sweet Smiles Yogurt Covered Pretzels

Hy-Vee: Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix and To-Go Cookies & Cream Mix.

Kwik Trip gas station convenience stores: Kwik Trip Munchy Medley and Peanut Butter Snack Mix and Urge! Sweet & Salty Bark and Caramel Swirl Pretzels.

Casey’s gas station convenience stores: Casey’s Munchy Medley and Caramel Swirl.

Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx stores: Sunny Select Vanilla Yogurt Coated Pretzels and Strawberry Yogurt Coated Pretzels.

Snackin’ With The Crew brand from the Every True Tiger, which handles NIL deals for University of Missouri athletes: Mizzou Munchy Medley and Tiger Treats.

Snackin’ With the Crew Mizzou Munchy Medley

Palmer: Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow, Chow Down Mix, Munchy Medley, Patriotic Munchy Medley, Frosted Munchy Medley, Patriotic Pretzels, Frosted Patriotic Pretzels, Classic Yogurt Pretzels, Munchy Medley, Vanilla Chocolately Swirl Enrobed Pretzel Rods, Patriotic Snack Mix, Zebra Fudge Cookies and Patriotic White Fudge Cookies.

Palmer Patriotic Pretzels

Sconza Chocolates: Yogurt Pretzels.

Return recalled products to the store for a refund. Any questions about this recall, except the Hy-Vee products, should be directed to Palmer at 800-831-0828, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday. For questions about the Hy-Vee products, call 800-772-4098.