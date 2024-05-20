Recall: Dog food sold at Walmart may contain ‘loose metal pieces’

(NEXSTAR) – Pedigree dog food sold at Walmart stores in multiple states has been recalled over the potential presence of a dangerous, unintended ingredient.

The FDA announced Saturday that Mars Petcare U.S. is voluntarily recalling 315 bags of its Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food over potential “loose metal pieces” in the kibble.

“The potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag could pose a health hazard to pets,” the recall reads. “If you believe your pet has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns.”

Walmart said the recalled 44-pound bags were sold in 176 stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. See a list of the stores here.

The affected bags have a “best by” date of March 4, 2025, and a lot code of 410B2TXT02. Both can be found on the bottom seal of the bag.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based pet food company said it has been working with Walmart to pull the food from shelves, and added that there have not yet been any reports of illness or injury.

Pet owners who think they bought the food shot stop using it immediately and contact Mars Petcare to start a return. The company provided its consumer care hotline, 1-800-525-5273, which is staffed from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) Monday through Friday and 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (CST) Saturday and Sunday. You can also find more information online at https://www.pedigree.com/update.

