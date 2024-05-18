Rebuilding Together New Orleans’ ‘Build & Boil’ is supporting neighbors in need

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With a stroke of a brush, Rebuilding Together New Orleans continues to dedicate its time to serving the community.

“Rebuilding Together New Orleans believes everyone has a right to live in a safe and healthy house and we work every day to make sure our neighbors have a safe place,” said Executive Director William Stoudt.

New Orleans City Council staff member wakes to find home vandalized

Homeowner Samantha Martin says she feels blessed to be getting much-needed repairs done on her home.

“Last year, they replaced a new roof. I have new gutters to stop water from leaking into my house. It just shows how strong of a community we have here in New Orleans,” said Martin.

The nonprofit spent the morning rebuilding and, in the afternoon, boiling for its annual crawfish boil.

“Some are getting full roof replacements. Some will chair ramps and it depends on the type of needs of our homeowners. We raise about $40,000 and that helps us fund a lot of those repairs,” said Stoudt.

Partnering with Entergy New Orleans, both say with a busy season ahead, it’s vital to repair the homes of vulnerable residents.

“It helps low-income homeowners make their homes more environmentally efficient right that means they save money on their power bill which is really important,” said Vice President of customer service for Entergy New Orleans Nyka Scott.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.