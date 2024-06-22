Rebuild Illinois impacts Quad Cities

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that major projects in the Quad Cities, both planned and currently underway, are being fueled by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

According to a press release, four of twelve projects were completed this spring, six are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024 and two are anticipated to begin in 2025 and 2026. The projects are as follows.

U.S. 67 (Centennial Bridge) over the Mississippi River structure cleaning wrapped up in April.

U.S. 67 and Airport Road in Milan pavement patching wrapped up in April on U.S. 67 between Airport Road and Third Avenue and on Airport Road between U.S. 67 and Interstate 280.

Airport Road from 52nd and 64th streets in Moline pavement patching was completed in April.

I-80 over Mississippi River deck patching was completed in May.

31st Avenue from the Centennial Expressway (Illinois 92) to 11th Street (U.S 67) in Rock Island patching and resurfacing began in April. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers. All ramps on Illinois 92 will remain open during the project, which is scheduled to be completed in September.

I-74 from the Big X Interchange to Illinois 81 pavement patching. Work is scheduled to begin in July and expected to conclude in August. There will be lane closures during the project.

Illinois 92 from 115th Street W to Centennial Expressway resurfacing begins in July. There will be daily lane closures during this project, which is scheduled to wrap up in September.

Illinois 92, 94 and 192 in Rock Island County shoulder repairs will begin in June and scheduled wrap up in August. Expect daytime lane closures.

I-80 from the Rock River to U.S. 6 in Henry County patching, resurfacing and bridge repairs. Work is anticipated to start in 2025. Lane closures are anticipated.

Illinois 84 in Colona from the Rock River to just north of U.S. 6 reconstruction and intersection improvements at Cleveland Road. The project is anticipated to begin in 2026.

Third Street/104th Street from U.S. 150 in Coal Valley to Mercer County line patching, widening and resurfacing will begin this summer and wrap up in October. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers.

Illinois 82 from Illinois 81 in Cambridge to North 700th Avenue patching and resurfacing will begin this summer. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers during the project, which is expected to wrap up this fall.

For more information about Rebuild Illinois, click here.

