Do we really want a convict-in-chief running the show. Trump should be allowed to run.

I don't want a convict in chief

I agree with the recent letter to the editor by Fausto J. Garofalo, Jr., regarding former President Donald Trump and his childish antics when he doesn’t get his own way, such as name calling, lying and declaring everything a “witch hunt."

I do not believe he should be allowed to run for office, and I can’t believe people would want a criminal as our president. I know I wouldn’t.

I also believe he would act as a dictator if he got into office again. You know where that leads.

Linda Kaufman, Westerville

Children raise their hands in a classroom.

The irony of banning books when test scores are so low

Legislators should know that reading levels of elementary school students is low, so I'm wondering why they find it necessary to ban books.

Unlike guns, books don't kill students, and fewer students are likely reading books due to low reading levels.

If legislators feel the need to interfere with reading books instead of banning books, they should be figuring out how to improve reading scores.

Wait a minute; that is the teacher's job.

Legislators should not be interfering and dictating what kids can and can't read. It should be the role of parents and teachers.

Jean Hoitsma, Columbus

Complicated eye surgeries should be left to experts

Thank God for a free press that keeps our citizens apprised of alarming events.

I am appalled that Ohio Senate Bill 129 would allow optometrists to perform a wide range of complicated eye surgeries that are currently the purview of ophthalmologists.

I speak from the experience of having undergone a goniotomy at Ohio State University by the eminently qualified Dr. Shelly Jain.

I cannot imagine this delicate operation being performed by anyone other than a glaucoma specialist.

Please contact your state senator's office to stop the insanity of passing S.B. 129.

Ada Kent, Worthington

The Freewalt family: Charlie, dad Jerry, Alex, mom Karen, Hannah.

Freewalt's efforts to help most vulnerable will be missed

I am deeply saddened by the news that Jerry Freewalt passed away June 11.

I first met Jerry 26 years ago when we were both working for the Diocese of Columbus. He was a friend to many and an invaluable collaborator in our efforts to promote services for multi-system youth in Ohio. His work and willingness to share his family's story in the Columbus Dispatch were inspirational to parents throughout central Ohio.

Jerry embodied Catholic social teaching like no other Ohioan. His dedication extended beyond his work at the Diocese. He served on the board of the National Catholic Partnership on Disability, was an advisory board member for the Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives in the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and was a member of Ohio Department of Medicaid’s OhioRISE Advisory Council.

Jerry’s contributions have left a lasting impact on Ohio’s most vulnerable citizens, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. He will be greatly missed.

Eternal rest grant unto him, oh Lord.

Mark Butler, Whitehall

Letters to the Editor

What do you think? How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

Property tax is too much for Ohioans

Let's be honest. Real estate property tax is a tax on unrealized gains.

When will enough be enough?

Lonnie Edwards, Gahanna

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: A criminal-in-chief? Trump and childish antics not right for America.