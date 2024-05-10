‘Really shocking’: Durham neighbors react to quadruple shooting at Duke Manor apartments leaving man dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Durham apartment complex Wednesday night.

Police said someone shot four people, including 27-year-old Nelson Mendez-Vasquez who died at the hospital. One man was killed. Another woman was left with life-threatening injuries.

“My husband told me about it this morning,” one Duke Manor resident said. “He told me he had heard some gunshots.”

PREVIOUS: 1 dead, 3 others hurt in Durham shooting, suspect arrest, police say

Evidence markers lined the ground at the Duke Manor apartments. Several people who live there tell CBS 17 they heard at least 10 gunshots.

“That’s really surprising,” nearby neighbor Michael Shore said. “I walk around here a lot, both during the day and at night. So that’s really shocking. I know that there’s some crime but I didn’t think we’d have anything like that. But that’s really scary to be honest with you.”

Officers responded to Duke University Hospital for a walk-in gunshot wound call. That’s where they found all four victims.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Yeltsin Cinto Orozco. He is charged with first-degree murder.

CBS 17 spoke with a recent Duke graduate who lives around the neighborhood. He said he doesn’t feel safe.

“Everything near campus is always a target, and that’s usually the most affordable areas for us,” he said. “So there’s not really much options.”

As of last week, police statistics show at least 66 people have been shot in Durham so far this year, which is an increase compared to 2023.

“It’s kind of limiting the kind of activities or things that we can do and trying to move our life away from that,” the recent Duke graduate said.

Right now, investigators are still determining what happened.

