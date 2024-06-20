‘You have really hurt me’: See all the messages Karen Read and John O’Keefe exchanged before he died

Messages that Karen Read and John O’Keefe exchanged on the day before he died were revealed at her murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court earlier this week.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder in the death of O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Nicholas Guarino, a digital forensics expert with the Massachusetts State Police, read a series of text messages that Read sent to O’Keefe on Jan. 28, 2022, when the prosecution called on him to testify Monday.

Guarino testified that he analyzed data on Read and O’Keefe’s phones at the request of fellow Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead state police investigator assigned to the murder case.

Prosecutors allege the messages show their relationship was in a bad place.

The couple appears to be discussing a fight that they had on the morning of Jan. 28, 2022. Here’s a transcript of the messages Guarino read aloud in court:

January 28, 2022 texts

Read (1/28/22, 9:49 a.m.) -- You have really hurt me this time

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 10:02 a.m.) -- I’m sorry. This has been an issue w me for 8 years. It physically hurts me to see EVERYONE else in their life do things for them and I’m forced to ALWAYS be the bad guy.

Read (1/28/22, 10:09 a.m.) -- I am not the same as everyone else. Most of the time I try to do what is healthy/smart for them. More importantly, I try to support you and what you need. You just lashed out at me and said terrible things. I don’t know how you’ve gotten to this point with me when I’m just trying my hardest. You made your point and continue to beat me down. I have a lot going on too. Physically am falling apart and trying to get answers and help.

Read (1/28/22, 10:10 a.m.) -- I am just your girlfriend. I am not a perfect parent. I am trying very hard and sometimes treat them nothing like I used to.

Read (1/28/22, 1:21 p.m.) -- Maybe you can call someone

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 1:46 p.m.) -- Like who?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 1:47 p.m.) -- What time are you coming here?

Read (1/28/22, 2:06 p.m.) -- I don’t know what time. Feel kinda out of it. Just trying to clear my head

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:06 p.m.) -- OK

Read (1/28/22, 2:06 p.m.) -- Text me when you guys settle in later

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:06 p.m.) -- Sure

Read (1/28/22, 2:16 p.m.) -- I feel pretty shitty about how this morning went down. I know you said sorry but it really stung. Esp when I’ve been trying pretty hard lately. I feel like a loser turning around just coming back over after everything you said.

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:17 p.m.) -- Not sure what else you want me to do. I said I’m sorry and I was outta line. If you prefer to stay home I totally get it

Read (1/28/22, 2:17 p.m.) -- Things in my own life have been difficult too you know.

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:17 p.m.) -- I know

Read (1/28/22, 2:25 p.m.) -- Tell me if you are interested in someone else. Can’t think of any other reason you’ve been like this.

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:25 p.m.) -- Nope

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:26 p.m.) -- Things haven’t been great between us for awhile. Ever consider that?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:29 p.m.) -- Kids are here. Not in the mood to talk

Read (1/28/2022, 2:29 p.m.) -- So you’re not into it anymore. That’s fine. But I don’t want to keep trying and you keep treating me like this.

Read (1/28/2022, 2:29 p.m.) -- I’m trying to hug and kiss you this morning and you whack me in the face w a pillow.

Read (1/28/2022, 2:30 p.m.) -- Last night you’re basically like “yeah what about??” when we talk about the future. So why don’t you just admit you’re not into it so much anymore?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:30 p.m.) -- Not how it went down but ok

Read (1/28/2022, 2:30 p.m.) -- Can you pls admit your head is out of the game w us?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:32 p.m.) -- Sick of always arguing and fighting. It’s been weekly for several months now. So yeh I’m not as quick to jump back into being love dovie as you apparently.

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:32 p.m.) -- Omg!! Stop calling

Read (1/28/2022, 2:32 p.m.) -- Then why would you start with me this morning?

Read (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- You’re setting me up to fail!

Read (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- You started a number of fights from your end

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- I’ve explained it a few times already. Not doing it again

Read (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- So you’re not into this anymore?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- Not into fighting all the time correct

Read (1/28/2022, 2:34 p.m.) -- If you’re telling me you’re interested in someone else, you will never hear from me again. You can have all the space in the world

Read (1/28/2022, 2:34 p.m.) -- Then stop starting w me!!!

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:34 p.m.) -- I am not answering!! Stop calling

Read (1/28/2022, 2:34 p.m.) -- Can you please answer? After how you treated me earlier?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:35 p.m.) -- Kayley is right here

Read (1/28/2022, 2:35 p.m.) -- You start a rager with me out of nowhere and then tell me you’re sick of fighting w me.

Read (1/28/2022, 2:38 p.m.) -- I’m going to grab a drink in a bit

Read (1/28/2022, 2:38 p.m.) -- Can you pls answer??

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:39 p.m.) -- No Karen. Not sure why you need to announce that you’re grabbing a drink but have fun

Read (1/28/2022, 2:40 p.m.) -- Seeing if you want to meet me later

Read (1/28/2022, 2:40 p.m.) -- Can you pls call me

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:40 p.m.) -- Have to take them to the dr. He has practice

Read (1/28/2022, 2:41 p.m.) -- Yeah five minutes

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:43 p.m.) -- My father just walked in

Read (1/28/2022, 2:44 p.m.) -- Ok, can you pls call me for two mins?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:44 p.m.) -- Not right now

Read (1/28/2022, 2:44 p.m.) -- I’m there when anyone else needs me

Read (1/28/2022, 2:46 p.m.) -- Yes John. You give me utter grief this morning. I’d like you to call me for a mins.

Read (1/28/2022, 2:47 p.m.) -- I’ve been trying to get over the hump w is arguing and now you tell me you’re not into things. And you don’t want to fight weekly but fly off the handle at 8am w me. Like you’re setting me up to fail.

Read (1/28/2022, 3:30 p.m.) -- Hello?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 3:35 p.m.) -- Hi

Read met up with O’Keefe later that night at CF McCarthy’s in Canton, where surveillance video showed the couple embracing just hours before his body was found in the snow at 34 Fairview Avenue.

They later went to the Waterfall Bar and Grill with a group of people including Brain Albert, the owner of 34 Fairview Avenue.

Read then sent four unanswered texts to O’Keefe on the morning he was found dead.

January 29, 2022 texts

Read (1/29/2022, 12:55 a.m.) -- I’m going home

Read (1/29/2022, 12:55 a.m.) --See u later

Read (1/29/2022, 1:02 a.m.) -- Your kids are [expletive] alone

Read (1/29/2022, 1:04 a.m.) -- I’m back in Mansfield. The kids are home alone

Prosecutors say Read backed over O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV and left him for dead in a snowstorm outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022 after a night of heavy drinking.

The defense aims to prove that O’Keefe was murdered by someone inside the home and then tossed into the snow.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW