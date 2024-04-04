Is it really harder for millennials to buy their first home?
Housing is far less affordable now than when previous generations were buying their first homes, according to a new study from Realtyhop, using U.S. Census data.
Housing is far less affordable now than when previous generations were buying their first homes, according to a new study from Realtyhop, using U.S. Census data.
It’s cheaper upfront to buy a house than to build one, but repairs and insurance costs could add up over time. Discover whether it’s better to build or buy a house.
Ohtani hit a homer off a lefty-killer who hadn't allowed a long ball to a lefty in three seasons.
Popular posters will get a blue check, but not everyone is happy about it: People are now frantically posting to make it clear that they didn't buy a blue check, but rather the blue check was foisted upon them. "Some personal news: I’m now a serial small business founder in Arizona who posts about fatherhood, faith and what it takes to get a roofing company to $100 million ARR," a newly minted blue check, Tom Gara, posted. "This is punishment for posting too much," another reluctant blue check, Katie Notopoulos, wrote.
Teens are forgoing music streaming services in favor of vinyl albums and record players.
Mariota's previous number had an important meaning.
Morgan alluded to some "hard conversations" with Albert over the past week.
History indicated Wednesday's matchup would be tense.
This obviously isn't happening.
Meta's AI image generator seems to be biased toward creating images of people of the same race, even when explicitly prompted otherwise.
For every tech success story, there are countless projects that slam headlong into the brick wall of reality. Apple’s electric vehicle ambitions are one of the most recent -- and, frankly, best -- examples of a project failing in spite of seeming to have everything going for it. The jury is still out on the ultimate fate of the Vision Pro, but at the very least, Apple’s mixed reality headset demonstrates that the company isn’t afraid to keep trying where pretty much everyone else has failed.
Many startups are hoping that the gradual opening of an IPO window and the prospect of interest rate cuts later this year will finally encourage VCs to be less stingy with their capital. In Q1, U.S. VC funds raised only $9.3 billion, according to PitchBook data. At this pace, VC fundraising will end 2024 at just above $37 billion, the lowest capital raised since 2013 and a 54% decline from last year.
Most people focus on the presidential frontrunners, but control of Congress matters nearly as much.
It's become our go-to gear for late-night strolls and nighttime potty breaks — and it holds up well to frequent use.
On Tuesday, The White House published a policy memo directing NASA to create a new time standard for the Moon by 2026. Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC) will establish an official time reference to help guide future lunar missions.
Stability AI just unveiled Stable Audio 2.0, which now creates three minute AI-generated songs via prompt. Musicians, for now, have nothing to worry about.
How a boost of extra cash may impact the spending habits of US consumers.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Apple CarPlay or Android Auto can help make any commute more enjoyable. Looking to modernize an older car? Consider upgrading the infotainment system.
The nonstick, non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
The warm-weather staple comes in 30 colors — snap it up while it's nearly 40% off.