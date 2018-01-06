What Really Happened To Luke At The End Of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Warning! “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” spoilers below.

He started as a starry-eyed kid who just wanted to go to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters. Now, 41 years later, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has leveled up to legend status.

In “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Skywalker heroically casts some sort of Force-fueled astral projection to stall Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), affording the rebels a last-minute escape from a planet called Crait.

Skywalker, whose body was actually back on another planet called Ahch-To during his entire battle with Ren, collapses afterward, looks off into the distance at two different suns and disappears, leaving behind his Jedi robe.

VFX Supervisor Ben Morris described the fatal “Last Jedi” shot ― with that memorable sunset ― as mostly real, though he said the filmmakers added a second sun in post-production. The two suns serve as a callback to the pair of setting stars Luke sees early on in “A New Hope.”

Ultimately, Luke went out the same way he came in.

That final sequence was a challenge, however, for editor Bob Ducsay.

“It’s a purely cinematic scene. There’s no dialogue. There’s no action. It’s all emotion and character and figuring out exactly how to communicate to the audience what we want to communicate.” Ducsay continued, “We spent an enormous amount of time on it.”

Ducsay told HuffPost he felt the final cut was a success because it was both “nostalgic and hopeful.” But, after our hero artfully embarrassed the Dark Side’s Ren, some viewers were left wondering, “Why the heck did Luke have to disappear?”

“I don’t want to get too explicit, because I like people being able to have their own interpretations,” director Rian Johnson told HuffPost, “but I think definitely the act of what he does at the end literally just takes everything out of him. That’s a huge thing. Also ... he’s having his final act be something of myth-making in a way.”

Johnson continued:

It does go back a little bit to what he said at the beginning [of “The Last Jedi”]. “What do you think one guy walking out there with a lightsaber [can do]?” ... The answer is: Create a legend that will spread hope. And once he’s done that, combined with the physical toll it’s taken on him, you can make the case that then there’s nothing more powerful that he could accomplish.