‘It’s really fun!’: Flagler County woman arrested, accused of shoplifting

A woman was arrested in Flagler County for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise at a Walmart, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thirty-year-old Amber McCann, from Sanford, admitted she carried a loaded cart full of stolen items to a car.

During the arrest, the woman said it was part of a challenge.

“It’s a game I was playing. It’s called 21,” the woman says in the body camera footage shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. “Basically, you go in and steal all the [expletive], and you get out without getting caught. I did it one other time, and I didn’t get caught. But I was this time.”

Officials said the case happened at Walmart in Palm Coast.

Deputies also found marijuana and other drugs in the woman’s car.

McCann was arrested on multiple charges, including grand theft, and trafficking of Methamphetamine.

She’s being held on a $ 34,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, in Flagler County.

