‘Really aggravating;’ Community hurting as case for woman killed in 2020 hit-skip goes cold

Police are still looking for leads in a deadly hit-and-run that happened almost four years ago.

On August 10, 2020, 39-year-old Tamara Jackson was hit and killed by a car on West Third Street near Lorenz Avenue in Dayton.

Dayton police said Jackson was walking towards an RTA stop at the time of the incident.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police ask for help in deadly hit-and-run ‘cold case’

Community members still feel for the grieving family.

“I know that it’s pretty, really aggravating and they’re still searching, so I feel for them,” Dayton resident CJ Williams said.

Williams experienced a hit-and-run in the past and wants Jackson’s family to get justice.

“I probably still be searching to this day too,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t get over the loss of the person like, you can’t get that back.”

After multiple years of searching for answers, Dayton police said the case has officially gone cold.

“We really want to get closure for Ms. Jackson’s family and get this case closed,” Dayton Police Sergeant Gordon Cairns said.

This isn’t the only hit-and-run case Dayton police have spent time and resources trying to close.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton police hoping community helps them find sedan that hit, killed pedestrian Monday night

The department is actively searching for leads in five different cases.

Police said they have done everything they can to find Jackson’s killer.

“Went door to door, unfortunately, there was no particular evidence at the time, or no one that came forward. And that’s one of those things we’re asking for. It’s been a while now,” Cairns said.

Community members told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they fear Jackson’s family will never get closure.

“By the time they get over it and mourn…We still just want to know like, what happened, and most of the time they want justice, which I get,” Dayton resident Chloe Parks said.

Police know the suspect’s car is a white Chrysler 300 with possible Illinois tags.

The Dayton Police Department wants anyone with any information to reach out at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.