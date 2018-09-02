How realistic are sci-fi spaceships?

This post is part of Science of Sci-Fi, Mashable's ongoing series dissecting the science (or lack of science) in our favorite sci-fi movies, TV shows, and books.

At more than 60 years into the Space Age, fictional spaceships appear on our screens at a far greater frequency than the real things launch in real life.

But that doesn't mean they'll actually fly.

When it comes to imagining interstellar travel, the history of spaceflight up until now hasn't given science-fiction designers a whole lot to work with. All we've seen are basic rockets (useful for escaping Earth's gravity well), plane-like space shuttles (useful for re-entering it), Moon modules (the lunar lander), and modular orbital tubes (the International Space Station).

On the uncrewed side, we've got satellites, deep space probes and Martian rovers — all designed for a very narrow range of jobs just within our solar system.

When that job is transporting humans between stars, in theory, spacecraft will have fewer design constraints. But does that mean they'll appear in all the weird and wonderful shapes and styles we've seen in on-screen science fiction?

To help us assess the realism of famous sci-fi vessels, we turned to Bobak Ferdowsi. (You may know him better as @tweetsoutloud or the "Mohawk guy," the engineer who became internet famous the night he helped land the Curiosity Rover on Mars.)

Here's what he had to say on a variety of well-known spacecraft — starting with the most famous fictional spaceship of all.

The USS Enterprise (original vs. Next Generation models)

Image: CBS

Ferdowsi grew up on the original Star Trek. It served both as a way to bond with his Iranian-American family and a vision of future space that would contain people from a diverse array of backgrounds. It's no exaggeration to say that Trek led him directly to launching real-life space missions.

"I wanted to make that version of the future a reality," he said in an interview.

He loves Next Generation too, but the upgraded 1990s version of the Enterprise interior strikes Ferdowsi as less realistic than the original. Why? One word: carpets.

"If you look at spacecraft today, there's a bare bones aesthetic," he said.

Every gram of extraneous equipment is another gram of mass you're going to have to spend fuel to lift off a planet — or turn on a dime in the middle of a space battle, say.

"And you're going to add another 10 kilograms of carpeting?"

Maybe the 23rd century's bountiful energy supply, in the form of dilithium crystals, has made spacecraft designers careless about how much mass they need to move around. Maybe all that corridor carpeting is just part of a ploy by Big Dilithium to get Starfleet to use more of its product.

Still, the original Star Trek — and the 2000s prequel series Enterprise — offered a more believable bare-bones aesthetic.

"That's probably the reality of where we're going," Ferdowsi says. "The more it looks like [1980s submarine movie] Das Boot, the more it looks like space exploration."

Which isn't to say the original series Enterprise interior had it all right. For one thing, there were all those computer banks full of blinking lights surrounding the crew at all times.