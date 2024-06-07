Real-time updates on protective orders now available to survivors in Virginia

Victims of crime in Virginia can now get real-time updates on protective orders, thanks to a update to the Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE.

“That feeling of holding your breath, and not knowing when you can let go: that’s what Virginians all over the state feel when they are waiting to find out whether or not protective orders have been served on their behalf.” said Lynda Schwartz, executive director for the National Center for Policing Innovation. “That anticipation of, ‘Oh, I don’t know when I can just relax and breathe again.’ That’s what we’re addressing with this VPO program, the Virginia Protective Order notification enhancement to the VINE system.”

She said victim advocates, court personnel and law enforcement asked for updates regarding protective orders to make the process easier. Traditionally, victims with a protective order would have to call local law enforcement to learn if it had been served.

While in many cases, it worked, Schwartz said for survivors who needed to create a safety plan, it was not the most efficient process. Now, they can sign up for alerts via phone calls, text or email about their protective orders, in addition to VINE’s updates on an inmate’s custody status.

“What will happen now is that anyone can register to receive an automatic notification when that protective order is served, and they will get a notice on their phone that says it has been served, she said. “They have that information, and they can then build it into their safety plan.”

In Virginia, VINE reports that nearly 100,000 registrations have been made to receive offender custody status changes, and more than 500,000 notifications for custody transfers or releases have been sent to Virginians since the state joined the system in 2006. By the afternoon of June 6, 933 notifications had been sent that day.

The system was created in Kentucky, where, 21-year-old Mary Byron was murdered in 1993 by her ex-boyfriend, whom she believed was still in custody for assaulting her that year. Since then, 47 states, DC and Guam now use the VINE system, and about 85% of the country’s incarcerated population is covered by VINE.

“For someone who is vulnerable, hurt or in danger, a protective order is so much more than just a piece of paper,” said state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, . “It is a sign that they have asked for help.

“Everyone in (Portsmouth Council chambers Thursday) understands how important protective orders are in helping someone get out of dangerous situations and their recovery. VINE protective orders will provide critical updates about when the order has been served and when it is due to expire, allowing not only victims but advocates, family members, law enforcement and other supporters to have that information promptly and directly.”

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com